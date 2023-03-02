Illawarra Mercury
Candidates questioned on women's agenda at Illawarra forum

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
March 2 2023
MC Anna Bacik (standing) with Illawarra state election candidates, from left, Anna Watson, Cath Blakey, Kit Docker, Chris Homer and Paul Scully.

Shellharbour MP Anna Watson has called for the new Shellharbour Hospital to be the women's hospital for the Illawarra.

