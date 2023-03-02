It has been a year since Robert and Denise Summers' Wollongong home last flooded, but they still worry every time it rains.
A new report from the Climate Council shows extreme weather events are having adverse impacts on the mental wellbeing of Australians like the Summerses.
A poll of over 2000 people found that 51 per cent of those who had experienced a weather-related disaster since 2019 reported an impact on their mental health.
Almost three-quarters experienced symptoms of anxiety, 56 per cent had difficult sleeping, and nearly half reported symptoms of depression.
Robert and Denise Summers are still yet to move back into their home, at the southern end of Kembla Street; they are still awaiting restoration work, which has been delayed due to the needs of communities heavily affected by other flood disasters, such as Lismore.
"You just worry all the time. I don't sleep well," Mrs Summers said, although Mr Summers added that they tried to stay focused only on what they could change to avoid getting mired in concern.
Since last April the couple have been living in a multi-storey serviced apartment building and despite being off the ground level, the sound of rain still delivers a jolt of anxiety.
"We do struggle, even now," Mr Summers said.
They also expect a financial impost, as they anticipate their home insurance premium will rise.
The Climate Council-commissioned poll also found 51 per cent of people felt 'very worried' or 'fairly worried' about climate change and extreme weather events.
Robert and Denise Summers lived in their home for some 40 years and never intended to leave, but the prospect of more flooding in the future - having been flooded three times since 2012 - means they are looking at selling up and moving elsewhere.
"It's not a matter of it happens again, it's when it happens again," Mrs Summers said of flooding.
Eighty per cent of poll respondents have experienced some form of extreme weather disaster since 2019, namely heatwaves, flooding and bushfires.
Over one-third of people in NSW have experienced flooding more than once since 2019; in the past 12 months, the Illawarra has seen record-breaking rain and multiple flash flooding events, most recently last month when areas such as Albion Park Rail, Unanderra and the northern suburbs were particularly hit hard.
The UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says human-induced climate change is affecting weather and climate extremes across the world.
The Climate Council's report included testimonies of people affected by natural disasters, among them Paul and Judith Collins, who lost their self-sufficient, sustainable Buxton home - as well as their animals, food garden, shed and machinery - in the Black Summer bushfires.
"It totally wiped our lifestyle off the planet," Ms Collins said.
"Our insurance premium is now crippling our pension. We are anxious that we may not be able to afford insurance."
Ms Collins said climate change was destroying people's lives.
"Our worry is based on fact," she said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
