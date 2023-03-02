Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Climate Council report shows impact of extreme weather events on mental health

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated March 2 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Summers outside his flooded Kembla Street home in March last year. Picture by Wesley Lonergan.

It has been a year since Robert and Denise Summers' Wollongong home last flooded, but they still worry every time it rains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.