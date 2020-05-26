news, local-news,

After impressing all four The Voice mentors earlier this year, singer/songwriter Timothy James Bowen bowled over a national television audience on Monday night. On Tuesday, he was still attempting to process it all. "It's been insane," he laughed. "My phone has literally imploded. It's just been such a privilege to be able to be put on that platform, and a huge honour." Read more: Nashville actress Clare Bowen and brother Timothy united as cancer strikes twice The Minnamurra product and blood cancer survivor, who recently relocated to Ulladulla, performed Bonnie Raitt's I Can't Make You Love Me during the Channel Nine program's blind auditions. Then, at the urging of the talent show's coaches, Bowen, 30, performed an original song, The Greatest Thing. It was composed as a wedding song for his wife Christina Mullany, who was in the audience. "I wrote it as a surprise for her as part of my wedding speech," he said. "I played two different guitars in that Voice clip, but the first guitar that I played was a gift from Christina for our wedding. And the first song that I got to play on that guitar was The Greatest Thing at our wedding." Bowen praised his wife as an "inspiration" who helped him through the cancer ordeal. "I think she's pretty overwhelmed as well to be honest," he said of the response to Monday night's show. Bowen, the brother of Nashville actor/singer Clare, said he was "incredibly nervous" prior to performing. "It's funny, I've played on stages before for shows where you've got five-and-a-half thousand people watching. "But I've never felt my heart beat that hard before starting a performance. "Because everyone's silent - usually when you walk out on-stage, everyone's applauding or people are chatting, or they're excited. "The energy in that room is unbelievable... It's all really exciting and intimidating." The Raitt cover turned the chairs of all four of the show's superstar coaches/mentors. "Please don't stop," Delta Goodrem said, before describing it as "one of the best male vocals" she'd heard in a blind audition on the show. Bowen therefore had his pick of all four of the program's coaches. He ultimately elected to join the team of fellow South Coast resident Guy Sebastian. "I've idolised Guy for a long time, just because I know how good he is at what he does," he said. "From all sides and all accounts, he's just a really upstanding guy with a heart of gold and a voice like butter." The segment was filmed in Sydney in February. After The Voice's production was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bowen said they were "starting to kick if back off". "I've been working really hard for the past couple of weeks on my own music in preparation for the show, and just getting as much done as possible before everything kicks off," he said. "We're not too sure of all the details (of upcoming filming) just yet, because we get told stuff on a case-by-case basis. "In this season, the calibre of people that are in it is just nothing short of spectacular." Read more: 'Deer season' is now officially a thing in Wollongong

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/nxytTGiVvgkfKtUJaBBBHD/7581105a-956e-496b-8d69-0057136073cc.jpg/r2_0_5565_3143_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg