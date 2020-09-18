Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

THE BIG READ: Original Jillaroo Tarsha Gale reflects on women in league

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated December 11 2023 - 3:03pm, first published September 18 2020 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WOMEN IN LEAGUE: Inaugural Jillaroo Tarsha Gale is still amazed at the respect the game's current stars show the generations that came before them. Picture: NRL Imagery
WOMEN IN LEAGUE: Inaugural Jillaroo Tarsha Gale is still amazed at the respect the game's current stars show the generations that came before them. Picture: NRL Imagery

'TEST star flattens a group of men in a Wollongong pub'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
The biggest moments for Illawarra football in 2023 and what's next
Shellharbour winning the inaugural Illawarra Women's Premier League, the Matildas and the Wolves (chairman Tory Lavalle pictured) reaching the National Second Tier were the main highlights in 2023. Pictures by Anna Warr and Adam McLean
What was your favourite moment of 2023?
Jordan Warren
No comments
'We're playing without pressure': the secret to Illawarra Hawks success
Illawarra Hawks guard Hyunjung Lee in action against the Sydney Kings on September 30, 2023. Picture by Adam McLean
Hyunjung Lee and his Illawarra Hawks' team-mates are having fun
Agron Latifi
No comments
How the Illawarra Hawks plan on toppling Tasmania JackJumpers
The Hawks are hopeful Dan Grida will return from an ankle injury for their clash against Tasmania JackJumpers in Wollongong on Saturday. Picture by Anna Warr
If the Hawks beat Tasmania they will improve their record to 6-8
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.