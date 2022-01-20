Mangerton man charged after police chase

news, latest-news,

A Mangerton man will face court on Thursday after he allegedly led police on a pursuit before forcing a young woman to drive him to Koonawarra. The incident began at 8.30am Wednesday when police officers tried to stop a Mitsubishi Magna on Farmborough Road, Farmborough Heights. The driver allegedly sped away, and a pursuit began but was stopped due to safety concerns. Read more: 'Predatory, putrid': Gwynneville man accused of sending carer sexually explicit messages Shortly after, the Mitsubishi reportedly collided with a Toyota Hiace van at the intersection of the Princes Highway and Victoria Street in Unanderra. About 8.45am, a second chase began on the Princes Highway before it was also ended because of safety concerns. The vehicle was last seen travelling towards Dapto and was later found abandoned on Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. Inside the vehicle police allegedly found an electronic stun device, mobile phones and cannabis. During their inquiries, police were told the male driver and a female passenger stopped a passing Mitsubishi Lancer, driven by a 21-year-old woman, and instructed her to drive take them to an address on Balarang Place, Koonawarra. Read more: Man granted bail after $110k worth of ice found in taxi boot at Cataract Officers attended and with the help of the dog unit and PolAir, they arrested a 25-year-old woman at a nearby home. A 27-year-old man was found hiding in a separate home and also arrested. Both were taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station, where the woman was later released, pending further inquiries. The man was charged with possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit, police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, negligent driving (no death or grievous bodily harm), and resist officer in execution of duty. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

