An Illawarra mum who narrowly avoided jail time for helping courier drugs for her boyfriend after he lost his licence is now estranged from him, a court has heard. Kathleen Day, 23, admitted she started delivering cannabis by the kilogram to a dealer in Goulburn in January 2019 after her then-boyfriend, Connor O'Dwyer, lost his licence. Day drove O'Dwyer and the cannabis to Goulburn on eight occasions between February and May until the pair was busted by police. Read more: 'It doesn't add up': Warrawong man denies robbery, theft allegations Day escaped jail time for the offence, receiving a community corrections order. Documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court on Friday said the pair was involved in an incident in December last year which resulted in police taking an AVO out against Day to protect O'Dwyer. The AVO prevented Day from contacting O'Dwyer unless under certain circumstances. However, the court heard she repeatedly contacted him sent him multiple text messages over the Christmas holiday period, asking him to speak to her. "Why cant we meet up somewhere, talk about what we should do in the next steps," she wrote. "Please don't allow your mum to get into your ear. I know it happens every time." Further messages said "don't f--k my parents around and don't f--k me around it hurts a lot. If you loved me, why are you doing this to me? I wish you could see and not be brainwashed by your mum. You even agreed she is a narcissist." Another message said "I also have a lot of presents for you and your family. When would my parents drop them off to use (sic)." Her last message read "sorry for the spam, got a lot to remind you. Please pay your phone bill." O'Dwyer did not respond to any of the messages and reported them to police. Day was arrested yesterday morning and charged with contravening an AVO. She pleaded guilty to the offence yesterday afternoon, with her lawyer telling the court Day had been diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress, borderline personality disorder and obsessive compulsive disorder but was regularly attending appointments with her psychiatrist and psychologist. She also said Day had done an eight-month rehabilitation course for her cannabis addiction and maintained a sober lifestyle. Magistrate Greg Elks recorded a conviction against Day and fined her $500. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/N2VhEHnqjw2FQfCURnN8eC/fc44e1d1-194b-4cbb-89cf-d85a4fe5cd25.jpeg/r0_45_691_435_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg