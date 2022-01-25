news, latest-news, i3Net, Emilio Salucci, Bianca Perry, David Bridge, industry, networking, network

Emilio Salucci has stepped down as Chair of the Illawarra Innovative Industry Network (i3Net), passing over to former vice-chair David Bridge. Read more: Everything Illawarra parents need to know ahead of school year Mr Salucci has led the industrial networking body since 2013, and CEO Bianca Perry said Mr Salucci's contributions have seen the body grow significantly. "His passion for local industry, knowledge of manufacturing, extensive network and his trusted reputation have helped guide our growing network, and our expanded our offerings. We relied on Emilio's expertise throughout the Covid situation, and have valued his leadership and insights in Chairing i3net's Board of Directors," she said. "I am thankful for Emilio's service to the i3net and wish Emilio and his family all the best." David Bridge, a consultant and project manager with a background in mining and materials handling, said as Chair he hoped to further i3Net's support to businesses as the Illawarra undergoes an industrial transformation. "This appointment marks an exciting new chapter for i3net and the Board is looking forward to working hard to ensure i3net continues to deliver on its remit to serve Illawarra industry," he said. During Salucci's tenure as Chair, i3Net has grown to encompass a wide cross-section of Illawarra industry, from sole traders to multinationals. Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the network supported local businesses to take advantage of growth opportunities, including upgrades at the steelworks, plans for a future hydrogen hub and gas terminal. Jim Allan of Soto Consulting Engeering will take over Mr Bridge's former position as vice-chair. "i3net is in great shape and I'm looking forward to exploring how we can expand the reach, our services and influence even further," said Mr Bridge. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123041529/674036b2-b972-4cc2-b8e8-2753ed008641.png/r0_46_897_553_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg