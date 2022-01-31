news, latest-news, Illawarra Hawks, Cairs Taipans, NBL, Brian Goorjian, New Zealand Breakers, Tasmania, Harry Froling

Harry Froling believes Illawarra's entire roster are playing a key role as the Hawks look to build a successful stretch on the road. After a 2-3 home stand, Brian Goorjian's men responded in style with a 94-75 win over the Taipans in Cairns on Saturday night. The Hawks then flew to Tasmania on Monday ahead of Wednesday night's clash with the Breakers. It shapes as a huge clash for Illawarra, who now have a 6-4 record this season. And while the likes of Tyler Harvey (24 points) and Justinian Jessup (17 points and 10 rebounds) grabbed the spotlight on Saturday night, Froling says Illawarra's success requires an all-team effort on and off the court. "It's a credit to these guys, we've dropped some games and played some tough teams and we haven't played to our expectations but all of the guys keep their heads down, whether they're playing 30 minutes, 15 minutes, 10 minutes or not playing at all, they're working their arses off. I think everyone is buying in," Froling said. "It's just exciting to be on a team like this and I think it's going to help us in the long run because you're going to drop games to teams you shouldn't lose to, and you're going to drop games tough teams - that's the way this league is, it's deep one through to 10. "With these bounce back games and games on the road, however many (wins) you can get on the road is huge." Read more: Albion Park flying high after Lake Illawarra upset Froling was signed by the Hawks last July boasting a reputation as a NBL journeyman, having played more than 100 games for Townsville, the 36ers and Bullets since his debut in 2015. The 23-year-old has relished the opportunity, averaging nearly eight points and 3.6 boards per game. He is also enjoying working with Illawarra's big-name imports. "Guys like Tyler, 'JJ' (Jessup), 'AC' (Antonius Cleveland) and 'X' (Xavier Rathan-Mayes) are important for us," Froling said. "Even though they might not be playing to their expectations all the time, they never blink an eye and they're always great teammates, and are always ready for the next game."

