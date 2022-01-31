Keeley Davis, Quincy Dodd working together to lead Dragons charge

sport, dragons-den,

They're two State of Origin hookers chasing the starting St George Illawarra No. 9 jersey for the upcoming NRLW season, but don't tell Keeley Davis or Quincy Dodd they're in a battle for the role. The pair make no secrets about their desire to start at hooker for the Dragons round one clash with the Titans on February 27. That is, however, the extent of the competition between the two players. Read more: Perfect conditions on menu for emerging Illawarra surfers Instead, both Davis and Dodd are looking to work together to take their individual games to the next level throughout the season. Should that happen, the new-look Dragons side will have every chance of progressing to the NRLW semi-finals. "It's been really good training alongside Quincy," Davis said. "She's one of my good friends, we also have Renee Targett, so it's great to have a few hookers around. "We're learning off each other, working with each other. When you're training with a utility instead of a hooker, it's hard to do. It's good to have a couple of hookers here, we can chat about things together." Dodd has only been with the Dragons for a matter of weeks, pre-season training for the rescheduled competition starting in January. She has been a keen observer of Davis in that time, eager to learn what makes the youngster such a highly-respected member of the St George Illawarra set-up. It did not take long for Dodd to notice her teammate's positive traits. "She's such a positive and energetic person," Dodd said. "I love playing with her, she's such a positive and helpful player to play with. "She's probably one of the fittest in the team. I've learnt from her you have to be the fittest out there, that's something I've really tried to do, be as fit as I can. "Her energy out on the field, she has so much energy. That's something I'd love to bring as well." After a COVID-interrupted start to the year, the Dragons women assembled in Kiama over the weekend. The training camp provided coaches with an opportunity to build combinations and foster close bonds among the players. Head coach Jamie Soward has a number of options for how to use Dodd and Davis throughout the season. They each played 35 minutes in last year's State of Origin contest, a ploy that could be replicated by St George Illawarra in the NRLW. Alternatively, Soward could opt for a tag-team approach, playing both women at the same time and adding an extra playmaker to the team. With a bumper 12 months featuring two NRLW competitions, an NSWRL season, State of Origin and a World Cup at the end of the year, load management is also likely to play a role. With no official trial games planned, the duo know their efforts at training over the next few weeks will determine who wears the No. 9 jumper in round one. With so many options available to Soward, Davis is excited to make the most of the opportunities she receives throughout the start of the NRLW competition. "Hooker is where I want to be playing," Davis said. "At the end of the day I'm happy playing footy and will do whatever the team needs. "Playing together could be an option. We have a super versatile team, I'm sure we'll both get time playing. You never know how things will work out, there could be an injury."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/872e1719-d7ff-4f7e-ae7e-0678011f63b3.jpg/r2_88_2813_1676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg