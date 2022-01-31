Rent relief, grants on offer for Illawarra small businesses

news, latest-news, business, support, package, funding, NSW, local business, small business

If Phillip Yalson can sell three jackets a week that would be "plenty" for the Crown Street retailer. But Mr Yalson, who has run City Mode on Crown Street for 20 years, is hanging on with just the repairs and alterations service he offers. "You can see all my stock is still here, and it's not moving." Read more: Just get a blood test: Mayor's message after shock cancer diagnosis For a business that specialises in leather goods, winter is naturally the busiest time as people shop in search of jackets and heavier clothing items. However, with lockdowns during the winters of 2020 and 2021, Mr Yalson has effectively missed out on two seasons of sales. On top of that, the trade during summer was driven by those travelling to cooler climates in the northern hemisphere and picking up an item before they left. That trade has of course effectively halted as well. On Sunday, January 30, NSW Treasurer Matt Kean announced that businesses such as Mr Yalson's would get an extra lift with a $1 billion support package. The package includes payments for businesses with turnover between $75,000 and $50 million that suffered a 40 per cent downturn in January and are projected to do the same in February of up to $5000 per week or $2000 for non-employing businesses. The small business fees and charges rebate program will be increased to $3000, including 50 per cent of the cost of rapid antigen tests for the workplace. The commercial landlord relief program will also be extended until March 13, allowing landlords to waive rents for their tenants. Read more: Passerby rescues stranded jet-skier at Windang Island Executive director of Business Illawarra Adam Zarth said the announcement would support local businesses. "We commend the government for designing a package that will help a wide variety of business owners who've suffered a downturn in their operations through no fault of their own - and now what's important is that the money gets out the door and into the hands of those most in need," Mr Zarth said. Further up Crown Street at The Alien Hive, Shane Hedges said the business support package will assist the growth of the pop culture store. "Because we are thinking of relocating, that would help us cover whatever costs we need to deal with," Mr Hedges said. At The Alien Hive, sales have picked up to where they were prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, however with recognition of the business coming through large convention events, the return of major events in NSW was critical to the ongoing growth of the store. "It gives us a bit of a boost. It allows us to let people know that we are a physical shop." With wages a large portion of The Alien Hive's costs, further wage subsidies would ensure that locals can continue to purchase comic books, video games and collectibles from the physical store, and the business can hire staff in future. As funds from the support package roll out to small businesses in the Illawarra, Mr Zarth said that consumers needed to start spending as well. "What's crucial now is that customers have the confidence to return to businesses and do their shopping in a safe manner." Businesses can access the payments online through nsw.gov.au/covid-19/business/financial-support The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

