news, latest-news, budget, NSW, federal, Business Illawarra, RDA Illawarra, Adam Zarth, SWIRL, Port Kembla

Two of the Illawarra's most prominent non-government organisations have nominated roads and rail connections as the number one priorities for state and federal budgets this year. Both Business Illawarra and Regional Development Australia Illawarra have named a rail link between the Illawarra and Western Sydney as their top priority as governments prepare their 2022 budgets. Read more: Heroes aplenty: Bulli SLSC praised for role in mass boating rescue The South West Illawarra Rail Link (SWIRL), was first proposed in 2017 by Illawarra First, a group made up of Business Illawarra, Wollongong City Council and Wollondilly Shire Council. SWIRL extends the proposed Maldon-Dombarton rail link to the future Western Sydney Airport and Aerotropolis and St Marys in Western Sydney. The project aims to both alleviate passenger traffic arterials such as Picton Road and to create another freight connection between Port Kembla and Western Sydney, ahead of a planned container terminal for Port Kembla. Business Illawarra and RDA Illawarra say that the NSW government should commit in this year's budget to a engineering feasibility study and a business case analysis for the SWIRL. Business Illawarra executive director, Adam Zarth, said the project is necessary for the Illawarra's economic growth. "Our research quantified the need for improved rail connectivity between the Illawarra and Western Sydney, and so we have advocated for the funding of a feasibility study and a business case for the South West Illawarra Rail Link, which includes land value uplift." Next on the to do list for both bodies is upgrades to Picton Road. Business Illawarra names funding for expedited planning and design work as budget priority number two while RDA Illawarra recommends duplicating Picton Road in its entirety, to coincide with the upgrade of the Mt Ousley interchange. Not only do both submissions highlight the economic case to upgrade the road connection between the Illawarra and Western Sydney, but highlight that the amount and proportion of heavy vehicles on what is largely a single-lane highway makes for a dangerous thoroughfare. Read more: This could be the best view of any eatery in the Illawarra Other shared priorities include the redevelopment of WIN Entertainment Centre and WIN Stadium. Both organisations highlight the need for a master plan for the entertainment precinct. The precinct is also in the sights of Wollongong MP Paul Scully, who highlighted that on the second anniversary of the NSW government's commitment to upgrade WIN Entertainment Centre as a "priority", little to no work has been done. "Two years of hand-wringing, buck-passing and inaction on the WEC upgrade have now passed," Mr Scully said. "If the NSW Liberals and Nationals Government was genuine when it declared the WEC upgrade a 'priority' two years ago, it should have been upgraded by now - or at very least work should be underway." Separately, RDA Illawarra called on both the NSW and federal governments to fund the completion of the NSW South Coast Marine Tourism Strategy, a strategic master plan for Port Kembla and the acceleration of funding for a container terminal at Port Kembla. In its submission to the NSW government, Business Illawarra highlighted the need for funding to advance hydrogen infrastructure in Port Kembla. Finally, both organisations called for work to encourage workers and businesses to decentralise from the capital cities and utilise Wollongong CBD as a hub for remote working. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123041529/ece8bc1d-f5d7-4405-99de-11764f59c449.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg