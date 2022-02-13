news, latest-news,

A musical comedy about one of television's most loved shows is touring to capital cities with Wollongong included. Friends! The Musical Parody will bring it's '90s nostalgia with characters Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe to the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre from May 26 to 28. Read more: 6 unique places to stay and glamp in the Illawarra Producer Sam Klingner said the best bits from 250 episodes - including cameo characters - have been crammed into 90-minutes of stage mayhem. "All music is original and was written specifically for this show but musical theatre fans can definitely notice a few influences throughout the show ... and while it is a parody of Friends it also has some parody elements of Broadway musicals," Klingner said. "It is non-stop the show just goes and goes and goes .. its hilarious. There's Some guest appearances from some of the really iconic characters outside of the six friends." Read more: Eurovision royalty bringing glitz and glamour to Wollongong He wouldn't give too much away about how the plot, but it does begin with a seemingly typical day in New York coffee shop when a runaway bride enters the picture. So far the musical has only toured to Queensland after the pandemic brought many roadblocks and postponements to the scheduled dates, though Klingner said the upside was the "overwhelming response" from people which resulted in Wollongong being added to the tour. "It was such a popular sitcom so we knew people would want to see it, but we did not expect the response we received," he said. Friends! The Musical Parody national tour will open in Adelaide on 4 May, followed by seasons in Hobart, Wollongong, Sydney, Canberra, Brisbane, Perth and Melbourne. Ticket information for the Wollongong show can be found at www.merrigong.com.au. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UPAcJLQNVGftX3BUDy544C/a9c620b0-0c13-4f66-9eb2-423a645b6d6d.jpg/r0_211_5472_3303_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg