Eurovision royalty is coming to Wollongong after an appearance at the Australian decider for the international song contest. Norwegian supergroup KEiiNO placed first in televotes during the 2019 instalment of the competition at Tel Aviv for their song Spirit in the Sky, but just missed out on the crown finishing in sixth place overall with 331 points. Tom Hugo of the group said it was "still a dream come true". Read more: Warrawong to host three-week carnival with rides for young and old The group will perform at Eurovision - Australia Decides on the Gold Coast later this month which coincides with their east coast tour - including La La La's in Wollongong on March 6. Aussies hoping to sparkle to the world include Paulini, Jaguar Jonze, G-NAT!on, Voyager plus Isaiah Firebrace and Evie Irie, among others. Hugo urged the the local contenders to "enjoy the moment" as he believed just competing for the position brings you fans for life. "It is the 'Olympics of music', but you're also part of something bigger than the night of the finals," he said. "There are millions of people around the world that unite because of their love for music, not only for the night of the competition. "As Eurovision is being watched by around 200 million people, it's is a great arena to show new music to the world ... and it's a show where everyone is allowed to express their true selves." Read more: Concert series sees 49 gigs in three weeks for South Coast The last time Hugo and bandmates Fred Bulko and Alexandra Rotan were in the country was pre-pandemic and have since released a stream of new songs. In 2022 they will take their tour up a notch with a full band format, and bring a new dimension to their mix of electronic pop with Nordic folk melodies and joik (the traditional form of song of the Sami, the indigenous people of Norway). KEiiNO are also set to have a visually appealing show as Hugo hinted glitz and glam would join them on stage in Wollongong. "As big Eurovision-fans, we like extravaganza, and always try to bring something extra when at a party," he said. "More is more, or as my great-grandmother used to say 'it's not a problem if the sausage is too long'. So there might be a few surprises both in the set-list and line-up for some of the shows." KEiiNO, La La La's Wollongong, March 6. Tickets through https://tix.to/KEiiNOZ To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UPAcJLQNVGftX3BUDy544C/9ba5e591-e179-401a-93d8-4b191cb13f61.jpg/r0_53_3541_2054_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg