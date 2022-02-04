news, latest-news,

The producers of the long-standing Huskisson Carnival are journeying north to bring joy to thrill seekers with their first ever Illawarra Carnival. For three weeks this February. Tully Bay Oval will be filled with a smorgasbord of rides for the tiny tots up to adrenaline-junkies (scroll down for picture gallery), saddled up next to a side-show alley, dagwood dogs and fireworks every Saturday night. Read more: Globe Lane has a new bar, burrito shop and a music festival Jenene Morgan of Joylands Amusements said their most popular ride is their award-winning Pirate's Revenge which travels Australia, and suitable for most ages. "It's a really good one that mum, dad and kids can get on it, teenagers can get on it, and it's got a photobooth on their to capture the moment when you're coming down the hill," she said. "We have everything from a mini-Ferris Wheel which is a dedicated children's ride like the Flying Elephant, then you've got things mum and dad can get on with you like the Super Slide and Fantasy Flyer. "Everything up to the major thrill rides like the Power Surge ... you get lifted up in the air, aerially get turned around in each car, rolls around." Read more: Vintage, unique and muscle cars gear up for Berry Motorfair Ms Morgan said their games in sideshow alley vary as much as the rides with classic laughing clowns and Bust A Balloon to Battle Royale, the biggest video screen game in Australia. For parents fearing heading out in public during a pandemic, Ms Morgan said the carnival abides by all government mandates while sanitiser is placed freely around the grounds as well as staff will clean rides regularly. The Illawarra Carnival will be found at Tully Bay Oval in Warrawong, open Thursdays to Sundays from February 11 to 27. Entry to the carnival is $2. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UPAcJLQNVGftX3BUDy544C/3acc728e-0ec4-4e52-be52-3967952f276a.JPG/r4_93_1796_1105_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg