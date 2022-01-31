news, latest-news,

A one-of-a-kind Formula One car will make its Illawarra debut at an upcoming motor show surrounded by other priceless toys. The Zacaria Supercar is a custom, hand-built machine with an impressive Ferrari engine and is just one of the prestige vehicles on show at the Berry Motorfair on March 20. Read more: Secrets of bioluminescence to be revealed at Shellharbour Library "The performance levels are the closest you're going to get to a Formula One car on the road," said owner Zac Mihajlovic, who built the car with friend Scotty Cox and grandfather John Greene. The trio are also behind a Batmobile - often seen frequenting events like Comic Gong - as well as motorcycles, replica Ferrari's and a tiny house. "Everything you can dream of we can make it," Mr Mihajlovic said. "I did economics at uni, but I grew up with an engineer - my grandfather - so I always thought 'if you want something you can make it'." His F1 car was officially unveiled to the world at Top Marques in Monaco in 2019 but hasn't been out in Australian public, with the engine ready to roar for rev-heads next month. Read more: Port Kembla Pool will host a new theatrical show with a live band Organised by Sydney couple Pip Penning and Jordan Tang, the Motorfair will showcase more than 100 classic, collectible and unique vehicles including Porsche's, Ferrari's, McLaren's, muscle cars and the latest in electric cars - all to raise money for charity. Mr Tang said the goal was to double their fundraising efforts on the last event, with the aim to present $100,000 to Lifeline in 2022. He said they wanted to create a welcoming, family-friendly show in the style of the UK's Goodwood Festival of Speed, at a beautiful location that helped a good cause. Impacts of the pandemic have greatly increased a need for the Lifeline service, with calls in January 2022 up around four per cent on the same period in 2021, and up 15 per cent from 2020. The Motorfair will also be accompanied by food trucks, bars, live entertainment, market stalls and raffle prizes. The Berry Motorfair is on March 20, 10am to 2pm, 185 Strongs Roads in Jaspers Brush. Tickets can be bought at the gate or online through Eventbrite - $15 for general entry, kids under 16 are free; $100 to showcase a car, subject to approval. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UPAcJLQNVGftX3BUDy544C/e3344669-071a-408f-832d-c23f5e73da6b.jpg/r0_360_5472_3452_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg