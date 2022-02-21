news, latest-news,

SAS Australia is back with a new selection of recruits for its third season. Professional athletes, former reality TV stars, comedians, models, commentators and a criminal will put through the paces of SAS training this year. The reality series will see 17 contestants cut off from the outside world and pushed to take part in a series of physical and psychological tests from the real SAS selection process. In a new base, the recruits, referred to by numbers instead of their names, will eat, sleep and train together in punishing conditions like jungle terrain, wild seas, cliff faces and rocky outcrops. Recruits go without access to hot water, a flushable toilet and consume less than 1400 calories per day. IN OTHER NEWS: Chief Instructor Ant Middleton and returning DS - Directing Staff - Ollie Ollerton will be joined for the first time by retired Navy SEAL Clint Emerson and former British Special Forces soldier Dean Stott. The show premieres at 7:30pm on Monday, February 21, on Channel 7 and 7plus. Anna Heinrich, 34, Sydney Anna Heinrich won Australia's first season of The Bachelor in 2013. According to Anna, she signed up for SAS Australia to show her daughter how courageous and strong women can be. Barry Hall, 44, Gold Coast Barry Hall is a former professional Aussie rules footballer for St Kilda, Sydney and the Western Bulldogs. He said the toughest part of being a recruit was not being able to switch off. "You had to constantly think what may be coming next." Darius Boyd, 34, Brisbane Darius Boyd is a recently retired NRL player. He captained the Brisbane Broncos from 2017 to 2019. He said the SAS experience reminded him of what is important in life: family and friends. Ebanie Bridges, 28, Sydney Ebanie Bridges is a professional boxer. She said SAS Australia surprised her. "I didn't expect to get emotional at the start or that failing things would affect me as much as they did." Ellia Green, 28, Sydney Ellia Green is a Rugby 7's Olympic Gold Medallist. The water-based tasks this season were a challenge for Green. "I am not a strong swimmer at all, so that was a terrifying experience for me." Geoff Huegill, 42, Singapore Geoff Huegill is an Aussie swimming legend with over 72 international medals, including two Olympic medals. The SAS experience is the first time he's been pushed out of his comfort zone since his retirement a decade ago. Locky Gilbert, 32, Perth Locky Gilbert was a castaway on season four and season seven of Australian Survivor and served as The Bachelor in its eighth Australian season. He had a target on his back as an SAS recruit. "I always try to excel in everything and I think that wasn't seen in the right light." Melissa Tkautz, 47, Sydney Melissa Tkautz is a singer and an actress, most notable for her role as Nikki in E-Street in the early 90's and most recently, for her stint on the Real Housewives of Sydney in 2017. Despite her history on screen, she said she's never been so vulnerable in front of a camera. Melissa Wu, 29, Sydney Melissa Wu is an Olympic diver. According to Wu, the worst part of her experience was seeing a fellow recruit VW voluntarily withdraw. Aside from the Olympics, it's the most rewarding experience she's ever had. Michael Zerafa, 29, Melbourne Michael Zerafa is a professional boxer. His favourite SAS Australia task was being set on fire - "it was completely out of my comfort zone and something you would never do." Millie Boyle, 23, Gold Coast Millie Boyle is an NRLW Player. According to Boyle, SAS Australia is tougher than it looks like on TV. "It is relentless and gets harder and harder every day." Orpheus Pledger, 28, Melbourne Orpheus Pledger is an actor with roles in the Aussie shows Silversun, Neighbours and Home and Away. His advice for the next batch of SAS recruits is to get prepared by training hard. Pauly Fenech, 51, Sydney Pauly Fenech is a comedian. The experience as a recruit was no joke, but he regrets not telling enough jokes, and swearing too little. Riana Crehan, 34, Gold Coast Riana Crehan is a Motorsports presenter. She realised her strength and resilience as a recruit. "Some of the challenges were money-can't-buy experiences, stuff you only ever see in the movies. That was pretty special." Richard Buttrose, 49, Sydney Richard Buttrose is a convicted drug dealer. The experience hit home for him when breakfast turned out to be one egg and a smile. His advice for the next recruits - "don't do it." Simone Holtznagel, 28, Sydney Simone Holtznagel is a model, with appearances on reality TV shows Australia's Next Top Model and I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here. Her highlight was getting to know all the other recruits. Wayne Carey, 50, Melbourne Wayne Carey, 50, is an AFL commentator. His highlight on the show was going through the experience with people from different fields. Why did he sign up? - "For the challenge."

