A palpable sense of optimism could be felt throughout the Fraternity Club in Fairy Meadow at this year's local business awards. Held on February 23 after being delayed from October 2021 by the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and with restrictions on density limits, check ins and mask wearing all occurring this week, the awards were perfectly timed to mark a turning point for local businesses. Read more: 'Red waterfall' runoff from construction site spoils Wombarra sea Many shared their stories of how they have adapted and pivoted, whether to online or by offering new services, but around the room business owners were keen to have a sense of normalcy return. For the winners on the night, the chance to take home a Local Business Award trophy and plaque capped off a challenging 12 months and provided a solid foundation for a positive year ahead. Across the 30 sector categories there was more than 300 finalists, demonstrating the depth of talent in Illawarra and South Coast businesses. For the awards of Youth Award, Business Person of the Year and Business of the Year, judges selected from the list of highly distinguished winners. Commenting on the award for her supervisor Mandy, Emma Darlington, support coordinator at Taylor Made Outcomes, said that Ms Drain created a supportive environment for staff and clients. "She gives you the space to grow and learn as an individual, however that might look," Ms Darlington said. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

