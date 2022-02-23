The 2021 winners of the Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards
MORE GALLERIES
A palpable sense of optimism could be felt throughout the Fraternity Club in Fairy Meadow at this year's local business awards.
Held on February 23 after being delayed from October 2021 by the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and with restrictions on density limits, check ins and mask wearing all occurring this week, the awards were perfectly timed to mark a turning point for local businesses.
Many shared their stories of how they have adapted and pivoted, whether to online or by offering new services, but around the room business owners were keen to have a sense of normalcy return.
For the winners on the night, the chance to take home a Local Business Award trophy and plaque capped off a challenging 12 months and provided a solid foundation for a positive year ahead.
Across the 30 sector categories there was more than 300 finalists, demonstrating the depth of talent in Illawarra and South Coast businesses. For the awards of Youth Award, Business Person of the Year and Business of the Year, judges selected from the list of highly distinguished winners.
The winners of the two coveted Business of the Year and Business Person of the Year are:
- Business of the Year - John McEwan Electrical
- Business Person of the Year - Mandy Drain, Taylor Made Outcomes
Commenting on the award for her supervisor Mandy, Emma Darlington, support coordinator at Taylor Made Outcomes, said that Ms Drain created a supportive environment for staff and clients.
"She gives you the space to grow and learn as an individual, however that might look," Ms Darlington said.
The full list of winners are ...
- Youth Award - Stephanie Carpenter, First National Coastside Shellharbour
- Automotive Services - New Era Smash Repairs
- Specialised Retail Business - Stylish Wardrobes and Showerscreens
- Fast Food/Takeaway - Burek at Pece's, Wollongong
- Fruit & Vegetable Shop - Mitchells Market - Warilla Grove Shopping Centre
- Butcher - Hastie's Toptaste Meats
- Florist - Twig & Bo Florist Wollongong
- Café - Otis Deli
- Fashion - ALT Active
- Jewellery Store - Desiderate
- Photography Business - Melissa Micale Photography
- Dance Studio - NRG Studio Allstars
- Hairdresser - Rock Paper Scissors Hair by Juzz
- Professional Services - Hansons Lawyers
- Real Estate Agency - Raine & Horne Helensburgh
- Bakery/Cake Business - Lagom Bakery
- Martial Arts Business - Life BBJ
- Pet Care - Bark Busters Illawarra & Southern Highlands
- New Business - The Barn on the Ridge
- Education Service - All Onsite Training and Assessment
- Electrical Service - John McEwan Electrical
- Service & Trade - Elleishas Property Services
- Specialised Business - Five Barrel Brewing
- Sole Operator - Pro Reflections Detailing
- Restaurant - Babyface Kitchen
- Beauty Services - Batari Brows and Skin
- Fitness Services - F45 Training Shellharbour
- Health Improvement Services - South Coast Ultrasound for Women
- Early Childhood Centre - Illawarra Academy of Early Learning
- Pharmacy - Terry White Chemmart - Milton
To read more stories, downloadthe Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...