Tonegato ready to fire for Dragons as NRLW season arrives

Have a conversation with any St George Illawarra Dragons women's player and it doesn't take long for one name to pop up - Emma Tonegato. The former Australian sevens star and Olympic gold medalist, has returned to her roots and joined the Dragons for an NRLW campaign that will commence against the Titans on Sunday. Tonegato has impressed everyone at the club with her work ethic and talent, eight years in the professional rugby environment providing the platform for the transition to rugby league. Halfback Rachael Pearson calls her the Ferrari. Five-eighth Taliah Fuimaono labelled her a machine. For Keeley Davis, who attended the same high school at Tonegato, the 26-year-old is almost like a big sister. "Emma has been unreal," Davis said. "She has so much experience in league as well as union. "It's so great having somebody who's been in that professional environment around the girls. She's a great person, has such good energy and she's a leader. It's been great to have her here." Tonegato, for her part, is not getting ahead of herself. It's been eight-and-a-half years since she last played a game in the 13-player code. It doesn't matter that it was a Rugby League World Cup final, the Jillaroos defeating New Zealand 22-12. Tonegato recognises the sport has changed considerably since. Having spent so long out of the game, the 26-year-old is approaching Sunday's round-one clash against the Gold Coast with a dose of cautious optimism. "It's hard to even remember the last time I played," Tonegato said. "The game's definitely changed, everyone's in the gym, they're a lot stronger and fitter. There's more awareness and talent across the board. "I've had time to adjust and get my head in the game. I'm looking forward to the opportunity to prove myself. I'll take the field and have a crack, I don't really know how I'll go until the day." Tonegato will line up in the No.1 jersey, coach Jamie Soward handing her a licence to roam. The hope is she will be able to unleash the devastating speed and footwork that was so often on display in the World Sevens Series. Read more: Charity Shield the final pitch for Dragons young guns as heavy-hitters return Should that eventuate, Tonegato will live up to her nickname, 'the Ferrari' in more ways than one. It's a role the fullback is excited to slide into and she's looking forward to having the chance to run in open space. "Fullback is where I played for Helensburgh, so I've spent time there,'' she said. "I've still had to get my head around the different defensive structure at the back. It is a little different to before. "It's cool to have an opportunity to get the ball in my hands and be around the ball a little bit more, compared to being on the edge." While Tonegato has little left to prove to her Dragons teammates, the internal fire is burning. Some view her as simply another rugby union convert and question her ability to thrive in the 13-player code. It's a thought Tonegato is eager to dispel, starting this Sunday afternoon. "I just want to be a good teammate and do what I can for the team," Tonegato said. "I want to play my part, earn respect of the girls and opposition and prove I belong in the NRLW. "I assume some people are saying 'she gets to walk into the team'. I want them to say 'actually, she's really good'." Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

