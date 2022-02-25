Tarrawanna ready to overcome obstacles in wet start to IPL season

news, latest-news,

Tarrawanna coach Scott Chipperfield missed their first trial with COVID, but is optimistic the Blueys' start to the Illawarra Premier League season can be smoother when they take on South Coast United on Saturday night. The clash is the only game to proceed, to be played on the synthetic surface at Ian McLennan Park, after a rain-soaked week which led to the closure of all other grounds. It's been a strange pre-season at the end of COVID restrictions, but Chipperfield has attempted to ensure plenty of game time in the build-up with five trial games. Read more: Flanagan returns to Dragons fold in roster management role "It's been disrupted," he said. "We hadn't played in six months and it's been a short pre-season, but we've still managed to get games in. "We had four trials against first division clubs, but our best game was beating Belconnen. "I think it will take everyone a while to put it all together, but every club is in the same situation." Tarrawanna have recruited Daniel Kelly from Corrimal and Cringila's, Stefano Di Marino as well as Harry Lloyd and Harrison Dennis from Bulli and Jackson Dent from Wollongong Olympic. Chipperfield has challenged the squad to play a daring attacking style this season. "I want us to play more offensive," he said. "We've got a few young guys up front and I want to let them express themselves and enjoy the game. "It's work in progress but the signs are positive." Read more: Reel Deal fishing with Gary Wade: Deluge puts dampener on recent fish hauls The Illawarra Premier League competition was expected to kick-off on Friday night with Cringila to meet Coniston, but the heavy rains have forced the clash and the Woonona versus Bulli, Olympic versus Corrimal, Wollongong United versus Port Kembla and Albion Park against Bellambi games to be rescheduled. It comes as the wet-and-wild cricket season continues to be disrupted, with all Illawarra and South Coast first grade games cancelled. Just four of 15 rounds have been completed in full this Illawarra season, with Wests on top of the ladder ahead of Keira, Wollongong and Northern Districts in the top four, and Uni and Dapto still in finals contention. The Illawarra Mercury news app is now officially live on both iOS and Android devices. It is available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play.

