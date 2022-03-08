news, latest-news,

Steam rising at the Wollongong City Council Local Planning Panel meeting on Tuesday couldn't be blamed on the wet weather. Meeting chair Robert Montgomery and architect Peter Rasa engaged in a heated discussion over proposed alterations to a multimillion-dollar waterfront home at Bulli. The proposal for additions to be made to the home at 2 Weaver Terrace raised objections from several neighbours, who said it did not fit the character of the neighbourhood, but it was vigorously defended by the home owner, who said they needed more space for their young family. Read more: Howlin' Wolf pours for a good time and a good cause Mr Montgomery became frustrated when he asked Mr Rasa if he couldn't see why neighbours might object. "I'm not sure if you have your eyes open when you walk or drive along this terrace, but this development is twice the width of every other house along this strip - don't you see that?" Mr Rasa did not back down. "It's not a fact of missing it, I can't see why they [the other homes] were done the way they were done," he said. "I don't see why the application would not be successful, we're trying to get the best result in terms of amenity for our client that complies with the controls." It is understood the panel will make its determination on the application in coming days. A separate application for the development of 11 three-bedroom dwellings on a double block in Corrimal was also met with opposition from neighbours. Geoff Wall and Cherylyn Fenton both spoke against the James Road application. They argued it did not fit with the low-density nature of the street, and would be better suited to a site closer to the town centre. "It's a big bulky development sloping down toward a creek that has been a flood area in the past," Ms Fenton said. The applicant, McDonough Developments, has appealed to the Land and Environment Court, although Wollongong City Council has not yet formally refused the application. The panel will make its determination at a later date. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

