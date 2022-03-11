As petrol prices skyrocket, here's the cheapest suburb to fill up in the Illawarra

news, latest-news,

Illawarra motorists are taking a hit to the pocket at the bowser - and the pain won't ease anytime soon. Those filling up with E10 at Unanderra 7-Eleven on Friday could get away with $2.09, however owners of high-performance vehicles were paying $2.31 as global tensions impact prices worldwide. Standard unleaded, the preferred option for many motorists, was sitting at about $2.11 a litre. Read more: How a mother-of-eight escaped Little Pebble's doomsday cult The average price of unleaded fuel was 204.8 cents per litre on Friday, according to the NSW Government's Fuel Check website. The best deal on offer in the Illawarra was 182.9 cents per litre for E10 in Oak Flats; the most expensive was 225.9 per litre for E10 in Port Kembla. Diesel prices have pushed higher too, with the average price sitting at about 213.8 cents per litre. The current situation is a world away from October 2021, when the most expensive price of unleaded fuel in the Illawarra was 177.9 cents a litre. The conflict between Russia - one of the world's biggest oil producers - and Ukraine, along with increasing worldwide demand is being blamed for skyrocketing costs at the bowser. President Joe Biden's announcement this week that the US would ban Russian oil imports has placed even more pressure on prices. and experts warn there is no relief on the way. NRMA Spokesman Peter Khoury this week said drivers will be paying more than $2 a litre for petrol as long as Russia's war on Ukraine continues. "We're struggling to be able to point to any factors globally that will provide any sort of short-term relief," he said. "The impact on Australian petrol prices has and will be significant." Motorists are being urged to shop around for their fuel in the Illawarra, as there can be large discrepancies between retailers. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

