news, business,

Steel for offshore wind turbines, armoured vehicles and patrol boats could be manufactured in the Illawarra at a new Advanced Steel Manufacturing Precinct at BlueScope's Port Kembla steelworks. The $217 million project has been given a boost from the federal government's Modern Manufacturing Initiative, with a $55.4 million investment. The precinct includes a new facility that will be able to produce plate steel, the type of steel used in vehicles and boats, as well as renewable energy infrastructure such as wind turbines and large scale solar farms. Read more: Build it with Port Kembla steel, says local MP Paul Scully The Advanced Steel Manufacturing Precinct is also tied to the University of Wollongong, which hosts the Steel Research Hub. The Precinct is expected to employ 200 people directly, with the project supporting 1000 workers in adjacent industries. BlueScope CEO Mark Vassella said the funding would enable more components to be produced locally. "BlueScope and its partners are delighted to have been awarded this grant, which will enhance Australia's sovereign manufacturing capability, and ensure we can make a substantive investment to get on with the job of making essential components for the clean energy transition and defence sectors," Mr Vassella said Minister for Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor said the grant would benefit multiple industries. "This precinct represents an incredible win-win - not only increasing the local production of Aussie-made steel, but also helping build up our renewable energy and defence sectors," Mr Taylor said. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123041529/a7162f4f-8522-4d3e-b654-3bb8322d064d.jpg/r0_227_4500_2769_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg