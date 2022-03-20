news, latest-news,

Illawarra coach Brian Goorjian said the Hawks have "had their noses rubbed in it" during their struggles to beat Tasmania and meet NBL championship expectations this season, which prompted guard Antonius Cleveland's outburst on Saturday night. Cleveland marched between Goorjian and Jackjumpers coach Scott Roth as they went to shake hands after the 91-65 victory in Launceston, celebrating towards the Tasmanian crowd. In response, Roth pursued Cleveland on multiple occasions on the court and the pair had to be restrained, before Goorjian attempted to defuse the situation and walked off with his coaching rival. Read more: Monegal delivers Theresa Bateup victory in Group 3 Epona Stakes It came after Roth produced a passionate, fist-pumping display the last time the teams met, when the Jackjumpers won 81-77 to keep themselves in the finals race. "Nothing but respect for the Jackjumpers, for the season they're having and for Scott Roth," Goorjian said. "But also, I love my kid (Cleveland) and understand our guys have had their face rubbed in this thing a bit too along the way. "About (the Hawks being) the best team, what's wrong with the Hawks? Hawk-ball, chemistry problems. "After every team beats us, they jump up and dance around. "We're finally getting a little bit of momentum and coming in the dressing room, hugging each other, jumping up and down, I don't want to take that away from them." Cleveland led a second quarter fightback, after the Hawks trailed 32-21 before taking a 49-41 lead at half-time on the back of a 32-point period. It all boiled over at the end, but the Hawks have now won seven of their last nine games, the only defeats in that run coming against Tasmania. Read more: Warne family bids legend farewell Roth defended his role in the post-game stoush. "I talked to Goorj and Goorj said he would handle it," Roth said. "And Goorj is first class all the way and I'll let him handle his team. "I don't really have any comments other than this team is going to represent the entire state (of Tasmania) and we don't back down from anybody. "We'll continue to fight and we'll just move on." The Hawks are in fourth on the NBL ladder with a 13-8 record, while Tasmania's hopes of a fairytale finals appearance in their debut season slip away at 10-10. South East Melbourne are now in danger of dropping out of the playoffs race as well as the Sydney Kings held on for a thrilling 91-89 victory over the Phoenix on Saturday night. Read more: Jessica Hull produces impressive showing at World Indoor Athletics Championships Goorjian labelled the win in Tasmania their best performance of the season, after giving the Hawks a dressing down in a first-quarter dressing down. "You wanna know what to do? Do your job," he said in comments heard during the television coverage. "It's been coming," he said. "The areas of concern for us, this team does it better than any team in the league. "Offensive rebounds, they crash the glass, they move the ball and make you guard in the half-court. "That's been our weakness and they've exposed it twice. "The game started the same way, three-point shots uncontested, offensive rebounds, second opportunities and we addressed it, it's something we talked about leading in." The Hawks now face two of their next three games against competition leaders Melbourne United away from home. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ZQVibJ7UkRpJMEgscSkw6d/4657e802-abd2-4f21-ae36-4369b6663aff.jpg/r0_152_3000_1847_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg