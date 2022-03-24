Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber only

Wollongong Catholic teachers could strike over 'unsustainable shortages'

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated March 24 2022 - 3:37am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Joseph's Catholic High School, Albion Park, and Illawarra teacher Glenn Lowe. Main picture: Robert Peet

It pains St Josephs Catholic High School Albion Park teacher Glenn Lowe to say 'education in NSW is a mess'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Education Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.