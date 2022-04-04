Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

UOW researcher's revolutionary quest to map a 3D brain atlas

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
April 4 2022 - 5:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
3D BRAIN ATLAS: Neurobiologist Dr Mark Schira from the University of Wollongong's School of Psychology, is on quest to finally map the living human brain and its more than 1000 known structures with the use of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Picture: Paul Jones

Dr Mark Schira nowadays has a better understanding about what thoughts, ideas and observations are inside his head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Education Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.