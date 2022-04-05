Illawarra Mercury
Man accused of causing fatal Picton crash remains in custody

Updated April 5 2022 - 2:12am, first published 2:00am
Police at the scene of the fatal crash on Picton Road. Image: 7NEWS Sydney

A 23-year-old man has faced court for the first time, accused of causing the crash that killed a man at Picton at the weekend.

