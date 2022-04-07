Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Region records 1292 new cases as Wollongong woman dies from COVID-19

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated April 7 2022 - 1:40am, first published 1:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Region records 1292 new cases as Wollongong woman dies from COVID-19

A Wollongong woman in her 90s, who was not vaccinated, is among 16 more people who have died from COVID-19, according to NSW Health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For the past 10 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. I cover breaking news, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news, as well as anything else that comes my way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.