Scholarship helping struggling Illawarra students thrive

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated April 13 2022 - 7:16am, first published 6:45am
HAPPY: Housing Trust CEO Michele Adair with UOW student Razan Habara, who is ecstatic to receive a Tylah West Education Scholarship. Picture: Mark Newsham.

Competing in triathlons and studying accounting may seem like world's apart but both serve a valuable purpose for Mount Ousley teen Razan Habara.

Local News

