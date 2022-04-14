Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

ACCC takes Honda to court over allegedly false representations about Tynan Motors

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 14 2022 - 3:12am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo.

Australia's fair trading watchdog is taking Honda to court over allegations it misled motorists to believe that a Sutherland-based dealership Tynan Motors had closed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.