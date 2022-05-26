During the past two years, when COVID-19 has taken up so much of our collective thoughts, it is easy to forget about other illnesses that can strike in the lead up to winter.
Among them are meningococcal and pneumococcal diseases, which in severe cases can result in life-threatening complications and even death.
So far this year in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD), there have been seven cases of invasive pneumococcal disease - the most severe form of the disease. Three of the cases have occurred in May alone.
A spokeswoman for ISLHD said this was in line with case numbers from 2021 and 2020. Year-to-date cases are also lower this year than during the same period in 2019-2021.
There have been no cases of meningococcal disease in the health district so far this year.
According to NSW Health infectious diseases data, there were three cases in the area in 2021, three in 2020, five in 2019 and four in 2018.
As is the case with pneumococcal disease, year-to-date cases are lower this year than during the same periods in 2019-2021, the ISLHD spokeswoman said.
Pneumococcal disease is caused by the bacteria Streptococcus pneumoniae. It can live harmlessly in the throat of healthy people, but occasionally causes serious infection.
Children under two years, the elderly, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, smokers and those with pre-existing lung, heart disease and kidney disease, cancer HIV infection, malnutrition or those without a functioning spleen are most at risk.
it is most common in winter and early spring, when outbreaks can occur in childcare centres and nursing homes.
Invasive pneumococcal disease commonly presents as meningitis (infection of the membranes around the brain and spinal cord), pneumonia (infection of the lungs) or septicaemia, the latter of which occurs when bacteria enters the bloodstream, causing blood poisoning and sepsis - a life-threatening illness that can lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death.
Septicaemia and meningitis are more common in children, while pneumonia is more frequent in adults and Aboriginal children.
Meningococcal disease is caused by Neisseria meningitidis, type A, B, C, W and Y. Between 5 and 25 per cent of people carry the bacteria at the back of the nose and throat without showing any illness or symptoms.
Winter and spring are the peak seasons for meningococcal disease, however cases can occur all year round.
Meningococcal disease is a serious illness that usually causes meningitis (inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord) and/or septicaemia (blood poisoning).
People can become extremely unwell very quickly. Even with fast treatment, between 5 per cent and 10 per cent of patients will die.
Symptoms include sudden onset of fever, headache, neck stiffness, joint pain, a rash of red-purple spots or bruises, dislike of bright lights nausea and vomiting. Leg pain, cold hands and abnormal skin colour can also occur.
Not all of the symptoms may be present at once, and young children may have less specific symptoms, including irritability, difficulty waking, high-pitched crying and refusal to eat.
The telltale rash differs from other rashes by not disappearing when gentle pressure is applied to the skin, nit not everyone with meningococcal disease will get a rash or it may appear very late in the disease progression.
Anyone with symptoms should see a doctor urgently, especially if there is persistent fever, irritability, drowsiness or lethargy, a child is not feeding normally, or symptoms have come on or worsened very quickly.
If you have seen a doctor but symptoms worsen, you should consult your doctor again or go to the Emergency Department.
Patients with meningococcal disease need urgent treatment with antibiotics, often before diagnosis is confirmed.
A vaccine is available free for all children at six weeks, four months and 12 months as part of the child immunisation schedule, while children with some serious medical conditions are also given an extra dose at six months.
Adults can also be vaccinated against pneumococcal, with a free vaccine available to those aged 70 and over, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders aged 50 and over and anyone aged 15 to 49 who has heart, kidney or lung disease, asthma, diabetes, are immuno-compromised or are heavy drinkers or smokers.
There are two meningococcal vaccines available; Meningococcal ACWY and Meningococcal B vaccine. But because vaccines do not protect against all strains of meningococcal disease, people must be aware of symptoms and seek help if needed.
Meningococcal ACWY vaccine is provided free under the National Immunisation Program in two doses to babies at 12 months of age, and again for adolescents aged 15-19 years, as well as people with certain medical conditions.
The adolescent dose is delivered via the NSW School Vaccination Program in year 10. If you have missed the dose you can can access it for free from a GP.
Meningococcal B vaccine is provided free under the National Immunisation Program for Aboriginal children up to two years of age and people with certain medical conditions.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
