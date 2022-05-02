Illawarra Mercury
Disappointed Illawarra Hawks hungry to take that next step in the NBL

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated May 2 2022 - 10:15am, first published 8:15am
RISING UP: Antonius Cleveland. Picture: Jenny Evans/Getty Images

Illawarra captain AJ Ogilvy believes the Hawks will enter next season with a "chip on their shoulder" as they look to go one step better and reach that elusive grand final series.

