Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bulldogs young gun Aaron Schoupp finding his groove at the kennel

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
May 4 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAPPY DAYS: Aaron Schoupp (centre) celebrates with his Bulldogs teammates after they defeated the Roosters. Picture: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

After shutting down one of the NRL's biggest stars, Aaron Schoupp says he's growing in confidence and ready for his next assignment as the Bulldogs head to Canberra on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.