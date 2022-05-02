Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Steelers young gun to join NRL newcomers the Dolphins in 2023

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
May 3 2022 - 2:30am, first published May 2 2022 - 11:20pm
WORKING HARD: Young Steelers centre Jack Bostock is heading to the Dolphins. Picture: Adam McLean

Steelers SG Ball coach Glenn Buffolin has backed Jack Bostock to "take his opportunity with two hands" after the young gun was snapped up by NRL newbies the Dolphins on Tuesday.

