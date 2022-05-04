Coniston coach Rob Jonovski has called on Football South Coast to introduce two extra substitutes for each team in games during this year's stop-start Premier League, in a bid to reduce the risk of potential injuries.
Jonovski's plea comes as Coniston prepare to play their first league game in five weeks - and just their second in 2022 - as they take on Corrimal at Ian McLennan Park on Friday night.
The clash is one of two IPL games set to go ahead that night, with the Lions also hosting the White Eagles at Crehan Park. It has been a rare sign of continuity during a season decimated by rain, which concerns Jonovski.
The current FSC rules allow for three substitutes to be introduced during a game. However, Coniston's gaffer believes that number should be increased to five.
"It's good to get back on the field. But for us, do we play the following week if it's stop-start, stop-start?,'' he said.
''We can't get any consistency going, so it feels like we're in pre-season and playing one game every four or five weeks. We haven't even been on a training pitch for over 12 weeks.
"I don't get why there's not five subs at the moment, I don't get it. I've watched a couple other games over the past few weeks and I see players cramping up after 60 minutes from both sides. So why Football South Coast haven't asked to change that rule is beyond me."
In response, FSC said in a statement that they had previously floated the idea of allowing two extra substitutes during games.
"Last year, FSC recommended a five substitution rule to address some of the challenges with COVID, however many clubs at this time pushed back on the proposal," the statement said
"We are always willing to consider changes that are proposed and supported by clubs and there is certainly a process in place for clubs to raise this for the Football Council to consider and consult with impacted clubs as required."
Coniston will be chasing their first win of 2022 on Friday night. They played out a 2-2 draw with Bulli in round three before falling 2-1 to Woonona in early April.
Their opponents Corrimal have also only played two games this season, but should have more match fitness after they lost 4-3 to the Blueys last weekend.
"We're playing a team that played 90 minutes last week,'' Jonovski said. ''The last time we played 90 minutes was five weeks ago, so we've just got to see which players can last the duration of the game or most minutes, and manage that as best as possible only using three subs.
"I don't really expect anything from Corrimal, I just need to focus on my team. It doesn't matter who it is, that's the reality of it. But they did play 90 minutes the week before, we haven't, and that match fitness is invaluable."
In the other IPL games this weekend, Bulli will host the Blueys at Balls Paddock; the Sharks tackle Port Kembla at Ocean Park and South Coast United meet the Rosellas at Ian McLennan Park on Saturday. Sunday's clash between Wollongong Olympic and United has been washed out.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.
