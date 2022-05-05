People making urgent calls for help from police are waiting an increasingly long time in the Lake Illawarra Police District for a response, data shows.
Labor police spokesman Walt Secord released the figures, obtained through the Government Information (Public Access) Act, to a budget estimates hearing in parliament this week.
The data shows the average waiting time for police attendance to an urgent call in the Lake Illawarra Police District grew from 12 minutes and nine seconds in 2018/19 to 12:59 the next year, before rising again to 13:12 in 2020/21.
The target is 12 minutes.
Over the same period the waiting time in the Wollongong Police District increased from 9:43 in 2018/19 to 10:12 in 2020/21, although remained within the target.
In 2020/21, 77 per cent of urgent calls in the Lake Illawarra Police District had a response within the 12-minute target, down from 80 per cent two years before.
This was the lowest rate outside of Sydney and the Blue Mountains.
The percentage of urgent calls responded to within the benchmark in the Wollongong Police District fell slightly, from 80 per cent to 79 per cent.
Shellharbour MP Anna Watson, whose electorate takes in most of the Lake Illawarra Police District, said population growth was likely a factor, especially with the numbers of people moving into areas like West Dapto.
Ms Watson said the increasing cost of living and the associated pressures it placed on people were also leading to more domestic violence, which would also have an impact.
She said more police officers were required.
"We need more boots on the ground," Ms Watson said.
The NSW government committed to employing an extra 1500 police officers at the last election and Police Minister Paul Toole said this commitment would be honoured. Ms Watson said that was a start, but stations like Dapto needed to "come online 24/7".
The government also needed to funnel more funding and resources into women's health centres, she said, refuges, more domestic violence case workers, and more specialist police officers to work with these services.
The Mercury put questions to the NSW government but the NSW Police Force was unable to answer before deadline.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
