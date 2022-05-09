Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

All schools to do NAPLAN tests online for the first time

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated May 9 2022 - 9:02pm, first published 3:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OLD SCHOOL: Students will no longer do NAPLAN tests on paper, with the assessment online for all schools this year. Picture: Adam McLean

All schools across Australia will participate in NAPLAN tests online from tomorrow.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Education Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.