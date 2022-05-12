UOW boss reveals her post-election wish list

The higher education sector has expressed public appreciation for the Coalition government's moves to bring international students back into the country after the COVID-19 lockdowns were removed.
But privately many in the sector feel a perceived animosity towards them.
Advertisement
In the nervy early months of the pandemic, the federal government tweaked the rules of its wage subsidy scheme three times to prevent public universities from qualifying.
This did not sit well with the sector, which has privately felt little love in terms of funding from the federal government.
While there is some truth to this, the sector has been guaranteed funding in other ways, such as the continuation of teaching grants regardless of domestic demand.
The government said an extra $1 billion of university research funding in the October 2020 budget also showed its commitment to the future of universities.
With the federal election just around the corner, University of Wollongong vice-chancellor Professor Patricia Davidson has called on the government and opposition to recognise the important role universities play in society.
"COVID has taught us how important universities are to the community," Professor Davidson said.
"Some of the latest shortages we see are related to our low international student numbers. Also we've recognised how much international students, their families and friends contribute to the economy.
"I think universities need to be recognised as a vibrant contributor to the economy and also as well as socially for mobility and economic prosperity."
Professor Davidson said the Jobs Ready Graduate package has altered the financial model for universities.
She said many students were doing courses they could afford as opposed to what they would prefer to do.
"We would really like that there would be increased funding for programs such as engineering because they are such important programs yet the funding we receive from the government doesn't cover the cost.
"The other thing I think would be important from the new government is to look at workplace training, work integrated learning and making sure that students have access to adequate training places."
The UOW boss also wants the incoming government to increase funding for research, adding having adequate resources is vitally important for universities.
She urged the federal government to continue being supportive of moves to bring international students into the country.
"Governments have been very supportive. Another way governments can help is by increasing the duration of work visas," Professor Davidson said.
Advertisement
"Many countries in the world particularly Canada and the United Kingdom have basically added on work visas to degrees.
"Making Australia a more favourable destination for students internationally would be ideal."
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.