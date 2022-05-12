What Whitlam federal election candidates have to say about education

Ahead of the federal election on May 21, the Mercury is asking candidates in the Whitlam electorate questions on the issues that readers have identified as the most important to them.
One of these issues is education.
The question the Mercury put to the candidates was:
You can read the candidates' responses below.
Did not respond.
The Greens have a $5.5 billion budget for investing in higher education, with the goal of research and development funding to Universities reaching 4% of GDP by 2030.
The two primary goals of this are to shore up support for Australian innovation, and to provide university staff and researchers with job security.
There is also an additional $5 billion education infrastructure funding so that the facilities on our public universities are well maintained and relevant to student needs.
The Greens recognise the importance of a strong higher education sector, and the benefits of affordable, and accessible tertiary education to not only our economy, but our society.
That's why we will abolish current student debt, and make TAFE and University education free, so that every Australian has the opportunity to contribute at their full potential.
Our industrial relations policy aims to reduce the casualisation and creeping insecurity of work, especially in the tertiary education sector. All university staff will benefit from increased job security, and this will allow our universities to attract and retain researchers and lecturers.
Did not respond.
Did not respond.
Did not respond.
