The Cunningham election race is heating up, with a candidate filing a police complaint over the continued theft of his signs.
United Australia Party candidate Benjamin Britton said he has seen many of his signs defaced, slashed or stolen outright.
He said in the first few weeks of the campaign more than 300 of the signs bearing his photo were either slashed or removed.
Mr Britton said the suburbs of Corrimal and Bellambi had become a hotbed of sign theft in the last week or so, forcing him into drastic measures.
"We've noticed quite a significant amount of our signs being taken up there on a regular basis," Mr Britton said.
"We've got surveillance happening on the signs and private surveillance have caught people doing it - cutting the signs down. Registration details of vehicles have been recorded and then in some cases followed to their addresses.
"That information has been forwarded to the NSW police."
A Wollongong Police spokeswoman confirmed the incident had been reported and was being investigated.
Mr Britton claimed last weekend a person was seen removing his signs.
"What we saw on Saturday night, we had an individual go round in a vehicle and they took down all of our signs and in the place of every single one of our signs there is now a Labor sign," he said.
He also said, in another instance, a person who was seen stealing a number of signs was followed to a residence.
Mr Britton said he had to foot the bill to replace the signs - which cost $6.20 each.
But he he was going to keep replacing any that were slashed or stolen,
"We will continue to replace them - for every sign damaged, for every sign they pull down, we will put up two," he said.
"We've got a very large supply of signs, an endless supply, so I will keep going right up to election day.
"We're not going to let people get to try and get away with intimidating us."
He felt "everyone has a democratic right to put up a sign".
"I think what they should do is allow everyone to put up their signs next to each other and everyone should be given a space to put up their signs and have a fair go."
Greens candidate for Cunningham Dylan Green said the United Australia party was't alone when it came to damaged signs.
"Everyone's signs are getting defaced and destroyed, it's not just UAP," Mr Green said.
"One person with a Greens sign in their front yard saw three teenage girls drawing all over it. They ran off when they realised they'd been seen."
A spokesman for Ms Byrnes' campaign said sign vandalism was going on across all candidates' material.
"Unfortunately all candidate's material - Alison's included - have been hit by grafitti, torn down or damaged," the spokesman said.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
