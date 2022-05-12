Illawarra candidates are showcasing their position on the issues that affect more than half of the electorate - women.
The Representing Women: Our Federal Candidates on Women's Issues, hosted by Women Illawarra, the Housing Trust and the Illawarra Women's Health Centre, drills down into policies affecting women including health, safety, gender pay gap, childcare, affordable housing and employment opportunities.
Advertisement
Moderated by the Illawarra Mercury, the panel is made up of Alexis Garnaut - Miller of the Citizen's Party, Alison Byrnes and Stephen Jones from Labor, Dylan Green and Jamie Dixon from the Greens.
Candidates for Whitlam and Cunningham from other parties declined the invitation.
Asked what the future for women in the Illawarra would look like under their respective leadership the candidates had very different responses.
Ms Byrnes said available and affordable childcare and aged care were key to "taking the pressure off" women who were juggling working and caring responsibilities.
Ms Garnaut-Miller said she was "keen to dive into the issues," but did not provide a specific vision.
Mr Dixon said the Greens would fund local women's shelters so there was a zero turn-away policy, provide free tampons and pads in schools, and double the funding for legal support for women fleeing domestic violence.
Mr Green said he was keen to understand the different life experiences other people, such as women, have.
Mr Jones said 96 per cent of women would have a significant reduction in childcare costs under Labor.
."It's going to cost alot, but we see it as an investment in workplace participation and equality," he said.
Watch the live debate on the Illawarra Mercury facebook page now; or view the video and hear what your candidates had to say later.
Read more:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.