If you test positive for COVID-19 this week, the onus is on you to ensure you vote in Saturday's federal election.
Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said that while elections are in-person community events, changes have been rtto deal with the pandemic.
"We're accounting for the pandemic in many aspects of election delivery, including options for COVID-19 positive voters in isolation," Mr Rogers said.
"If you test positive today, or in the next few days, you'll be in isolation until after polls close on Saturday, and need to apply for a postal vote."
Postal vote applications are open until 6pm Wednesday and available at aec.gov.au/pva
Applications should only be submitted by voters who have no other voting option.
"This will primarily be people who test positive to COVID-19, haven't voted yet and won't be out of isolation until after Election Day," Mr Rogers said.
Already about 2.5 million postal vote applications have been received, up from 1.5 million at the previous federal election in 2019.
Postal vote counts will begin on the afternoon of May 22, the day after election day.
People who test positive from May 19, can apply with the AEC to vote via telephone.
This is the same service provided to blind people or those with low vision and registrations can be made via the AEC.
Telephone voters will be given a registration number and choose a PIN to then call up and vote.
Unlike with blind or low vision voters, those with COVID will not have the ballot paper read out to them.
Instead, they will need to check the ballot papers on the AEC website and make their voting decisions before callin
