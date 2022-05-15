Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Federal election 2022: Postal voting deadline looms

May 15 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you test positive for COVID-19 this week, the onus is on you to ensure you vote in Saturday's federal election.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.