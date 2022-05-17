A flock of sheep helped Mike Cains decide to run for the seat of Whitlam.
The Liberal candidate gave up a corporate career to set up an agricultural business in Robertson, making a range of cheeses from sheep milked on the farm.
Advertisement
The business is called Pecora Dairy and their cheeses have won awards at the Royal Easter Show and are available from their cafe and bar in Robertson.
For Mr Cains, a May election was perfect because it fit in with the sheep's routine.
The ewes give birth in late winter and raise their lambs through to about April. At that time, with daylight hours growing short, the sheep's milk dries up and so both animal and farmer get a break from milking for a few months.
"It just so happens that there was the opportunity to have a federal election in our off-season," Mr Cains said.
"It was a really good opportunity for me and I really wanted to take it with both hands."
Mr Cains, who grew up Kanahooka and elsewhere in the Illawarra and still has family in the area, decided the time was right to run in Whitlam - and not just because of the sheep.
"We've had some success with agriculture and our children are 16 and 18 so I think for me this is really the time that I can stick my head up from growing a business and raising kids and really start to look at what I can give back to the community," he said.
With Labor's Stephen Jones holding a 10 per cent margin in Whitlam, Mr Cains acknowledges he has "a lot of runway" to make up, but he's confident that changing demographics will challenge the notion that it is a safe Labor seat.
"I definitely think that Whitlam is the marginal electorate that doesn't really know it yet," he said.
"We've just seen huge urban expansion and rapid population growth in Whitlam, even just over the last five or six years."
With the Liberal-held area of the Highlands and the Labor stronghold of Dapto, Mr Cains thinks it's the new residents in and around Albion Park that will decide who wins the seat. The people who just last year voted for Independent Chris Homer as Mayor over Labor's Marianne Saliba.
Whether or not he wins the seat of Whitlam, Cains is hoping to make people the electorate differently.
"I'm absolutely playing to win," he said.
"I would love to turn Whitlam into a Liberal seat. I'd really love to have a crack at working my backside off for the community.
"But I know that a 10 or 11 per cent margin is a long way to make up.
"But if Antony Green stands up there on election night and says that Whitlam is now a marginal electorate I'll take that as a mark of success for our campaign."
Advertisement
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.