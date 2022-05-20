Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Emma McKeon diving headfirst into Birmingham Commonwealth Games challenge

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated May 20 2022 - 4:36am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Diving into the new year: Emma McKeon has returned to training after a three-month break and is confident she is on track for the upcoming Commonwealth Games. Picture: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Her rivals may have a head start on their 2022 campaigns, but Emma McKeon is confident she will be back to her best when she returns to international competition at the Commonwealth Games.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.