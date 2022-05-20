Emma McKeon diving headfirst into Birmingham Commonwealth Games challenge

Her rivals may have a head start on their 2022 campaigns, but Emma McKeon is confident she will be back to her best when she returns to international competition at the Commonwealth Games.
The Wollongong star has watched from the sidelines this week as the next generation of swimmers have set the pace at the Australian Championships.
A number of performances have stood out, Mollie O'Callaghan taking out the 100-metres freestyle final, while Shayna Jack made a statement in her return from a drug ban and claimed silver.
The pair represent the future of Australian swimming and were among a number of youngsters determined to make a statement in McKeon's absence.
At 27, McKeon is a veteran of the swimming scene, however she's confident her best results are still to come.
"I needed the break, physically and mentally," McKeon said. "It was important for my future years in swimming and I think it's going to prolong my career.
"We've got a high standard in Australia, especially in those freestyle events. With me, Cate and Bronte (Campbell) not there, the rest of the swimmers are all quite close in times. It was very competitive to make that relay team.''
McKeon's decision to bypass Nationals came after Swimming Australia offered all individual Tokyo Olympics medallists automatic selection for the Commonwealth Games team.
It's an opportunity she jumped at, the Gold Coast-based athlete readily conceding she's not ready to race right now.
After a record-breaking Tokyo Olympics, where she won seven medals, McKeon dived headfirst into three months of racing overseas.
We're doing everything with Paris in mind, so I think I'll be ready to go at the Commonwealth Games.- Emma McKeon
Once back home, she took three months off, barely sighting a swimming pool throughout that time.
It's a break McKeon desperately needed and one she hopes will set her up for the Paris Olympics in 2024.
Having returned to training in March, the swimmer is slowly rebuilding her fitness base.
With two months to go before the Commonwealth Games, McKeon feels she's on track to be at her best in Birmingham.
"It was really hard getting back into it," she said. "I didn't have routine for three months, so it was hard getting back into the grind and getting that fitness back.
"It's taken time, but I'm at a level now where I'm happy with my progress. My coach (Michael Bohl) is pretty confident I'll be ready for the Commonwealth Games, he knows what he's doing. We're doing everything with Paris in mind, so I think I'll be ready to go at the Commonwealth Games."
The competition has always held a special place in McKeon's heart.
After qualifying for the 2013 World Championships as a relay swimmer, the 2014 Glasgow Games marked her breakout competition.
Competing alongside older brother David, Emma won four gold and two bronze medals to put her name on the map.
"Glasgow was my first Australian team where I had individual races, so it was so special," McKeon said. "Being there with my brother, we were on that team together. He was a medallist in a few of his events as well, being there with him and sharing that together was special.
"My mum and her brother also went to the Commonwealth Games together, it's a nice family thing. We both trained together and worked for it, it was special to share together."
Four years later, McKeon raced at her adopted home of the Gold Coast. Again, she cleaned up, collecting four gold and two bronze medals.
Having such a close connection with the event, she is determined to create more lasting memories in what could be her final Commonwealth Games.
"To have the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast last time was great and now to go over to Birmingham will be special,'' McKeon said.
"Hopefully my family can come to these ones. That would be nice, they weren't able to watch me in Tokyo."
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
