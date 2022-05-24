Shellharbour City Council's Environment Team has scored about $160,000 towards their Flying-Fox Habitat Restoration Program.
The grant from NSW Government's Environmental Trust in association with Local Government NSW will improve foraging habitat for Shellharbour's local grey-headed flying-fox colonies.
The funding will help plant and establish 30,000 new plants throughout Blackbutt Forest Reserve and Croom Reserve.
The vegetation will provide a food source for the colonies and will be distanced from nearby residences to minimise noise disturbance.
Shellharbour City Council Mayor, Chris Homer said the project would reduce conflict with residents.
"The new vegetation will be provide a food source away from housing and divert them from fruit trees in contentious areas," he said.
"This project will also provide opportunity to involve the community in tree planting, education events and more," Mayor Homer said.
Shellharbour City Council will partner with the Great Eastern Ranges Initiative to deliver this project.
