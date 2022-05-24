Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Shellharbour Council receives grant to support flying foxes

Updated May 24 2022 - 9:12am, first published 5:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A grey-headed flying fox.

Shellharbour City Council's Environment Team has scored about $160,000 towards their Flying-Fox Habitat Restoration Program.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.