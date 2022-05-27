An independent review of the Oak Flats interchange must be carried out due to high traffic volume, according to Kiama MP Gareth Ward.
The interchange has been operating under traffic lights since June 2021 as part of the Albion Park Rail bypass construction.
Since then, Mr Ward has raised concerns about the lights, calling on Transport for NSW to consider removing them altogether.
The MP has launched a petition calling for a review independent of Transport for NSW to be carried out.
"The reality is that traffic volumes and waiting times have increased since traffic lights were installed on the roundabout at the interchange for the Princes Motorway, Princes Highway, New Lake Entrance Road and East West Link," Mr Ward said.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said "extensive changes" had already been made to improve the operation of the intersection.
"These changes include improved line marking, new directional signage and the installation of portable electronic messaging boards to assist motorists to select the correct travel lane for their journey," the spokesperson said.
"Large directional signs to replace the electronic messaging boards will also be installed."
She also said investigations were under way to look at options to coordinate traffic flow through the interchange with the nearby New Lake Entrance roundabout.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
