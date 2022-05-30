Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

As GP shortage bites, new Wollongong doctor bucks the trend

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated May 30 2022 - 10:21am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New GP: New Wollongong practitioner Megan Lovesey is bucking the trend, and has recently been employed as a new GP despite a shortage of doctors in the area. Pictures: Supplied.

At a time when many young doctors are turning away from general practice, new Wollongong practitioner Megan Lovesey is bucking the trend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.