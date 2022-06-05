Nan Tien Temple in Berkeley is running a Buddha V(irtue) monthly talk series beginning June 18 on how to transform negative emotions into positive actions.
Over five months they will host an eclectic mix of guest speakers covering a range of contemporary issues through the lens of the 5 Buddha Virtues - Courage, Health, Wisdom, Beauty and Peace.
Each series is matched to one of the five Buddhas seen in the Main Shrine and offers a unique road map as we navigate our way through these changing times.
Organisers said the series was a Temple-led celebration of universal human values and all people are welcome.
Patrons would experience a showcase of personal stories, inspirational ideas and practices from expert speakers drawing on how they transformed negative life experiences into positive new directions.
Each session has Q&A with the audience.
The first session in June will feature Stacy Jane, CEO/Founder of Escabags on how she pushed through insurmountable challenges of domestic violence to create a renewed life of purpose.
Venerable Juefang will discuss the Buddhist approach to managing our courage and fears, while Darren Wagner - psychotherapist from NSW Health and former Ohio police officer - will chat about his experience of PTSD in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook school shooting.
Series 2 on July 16 will host Jack Manning Bancroft (CEO/Founder AIME) and Jodi Phillis (The Clouds) and Venerable Miao You on the topic of "Learning to Live a Boundless life".
For more details and to book, visit: https://buddhav.nantien.org.au/
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
