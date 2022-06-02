Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Depp v Heard 'triggering' for DV victims, says Illawarra expert

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated June 2 2022 - 9:43am, first published 7:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra Women's Health Centre general manager Sally Stevenson. File image.

The "misogynistic" media frenzy surrounding the Depp and Heard trial could have a damaging impact on victims of domestic abuse, according to Illawarra Women's Health Centre general manager Sally Stevenson.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.