The "misogynistic" media frenzy surrounding the Depp and Heard trial could have a damaging impact on victims of domestic abuse, according to Illawarra Women's Health Centre general manager Sally Stevenson.
The highly publicised defamation trial came to a close on Thursday, with actor Johnny Depp being awarded $US15 million ($20.86 million) in damages from actress Amber Heard over an article she penned titled: 'I spoke up against sexual violence - and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change.'
After a six-week trial and deliberating for 12 hours over three days, the jury ruled in favour of Depp on all three counts, finding that she had indeed acted with actual malice.
Heard's lawyers told the jury Depp's libel claim had to fail if Heard suffered even a single incident of abuse.
While jurors awarded Depp $US15 million in damages from Heard, which the judge reduced to $US10.35 million to comply with state limits on punitive damages.
The panel ordered Depp to pay Heard $US2 million in damages.
The trial came with a flood of online commentary, much of which "humiliated" victims and survivors of domestic violence, Ms Stevenson said.
"It's very triggering and damaging to victims ... because of the way Amber Heard has been treated," she said.
"The overall misogynistic content that has rolled out on social media platforms ... has been absolutely disgraceful."
Ms Stevenson believed the way six-week trial was portrayed on social media served as an example of how legal processes can be "weaponised" against alleged victims of abuse.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
