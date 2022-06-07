Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Synthetic sportsfields could be coming to Shellharbour

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated June 7 2022 - 10:11am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reduced maintenance costs can be one of the benefits of synthetic sportsfields, Shellharbour City Council heard. Picture: Adam McLean

The Shellharbour area may become home to several synthetic sportsfields, following a motion passed by council on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.