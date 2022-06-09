Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra Hawks star Antonius Cleveland makes NBL move to 36ers

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated June 9 2022 - 11:19pm, first published 11:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Change: Antonius Cleveland in action for the Hawks. Picture: Sylvia Liber

The NBL's best defensive player has left the Illawarra Hawks to sign for Adelaide.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.