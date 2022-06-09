The NBL's best defensive player has left the Illawarra Hawks to sign for Adelaide.
Celveland averaged 14.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.9 steals per game during his time at the Hawks, where they made the playoffs but were knocked out in two games by eventual champions Sydney Kings.
For weeks Cleveland has been linked with the switch to the 36ers, which was announced on Thursday night.
"It's great to have Antonius as a 36er," Adelaide coach CJ Bruton said.
"He's coming off a fantastic NBL season and is a high-quality player with an excellent basketball IQ. This signing shows the Club's intent to compete for the NBL23 title."
The 28-year-old claimed one of the league's highest honours when awarded the Damian Martin Trophy for Defensive Player of the Year at the end of the season.
It's the same award Justin Simon won 12 months ago while at the Hawks.
